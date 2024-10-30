Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NewGenerationHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Generation Health Center
(415) 502-8336
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Carlone Miranda , Sandra Guevara and 2 others Lisa Hardy , Valerie Brown
|
Canvas Health New Generations
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
New Generation Health and
|East Patchogue, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
New Health Generation, LLC
|San Dimas, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Wholesale Distribution
Officers: Ronald T. Oda , George Hung
|
New Generation Health Products
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Juan Reyes , Alfred C. Perez
|
New Generation Health, Inc.
|Round Rock, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: John Erwin , Vivian Caldwell and 8 others Brian Long , Betty Bruce , Cherie Weiss , Tammie Jayroe , Sheryl S. Kappus , Jan McClure , Jerry Maze , Debbie Wright
|
New Generation Health Center, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Raul I. Tano , John J. Lloyds
|
New Generation Home Health, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
New Generations Health Network, LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Cory Smith , Robert Czernohus and 1 other Sigismund Coker
|
New Generation Health Svcs Inc.
|Stockbridge, GA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Jacob Nehikhuere