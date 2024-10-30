NewLifeLiving.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Living for Life
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: April Stephens
|
New Life Living LLC
|Bergenfield, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Luis Soto
|
New Life Living LLC
|Clermont, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Carol A. Jones , Salaam M. Payton and 1 other Heather A. Rivera
|
Live A New Life
|Carrollton, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Jonathan M. Coffey , Lydia J. Coffey and 1 other Pamela A. Coffey
|
New Life Living Assistant
|Port Saint Lucie, FL
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Ethel Newton , Esther Newton
|
New Life Sober Living
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Robin Hallman
|
New Life Assisted Living
|Elkridge, MD
|
Industry:
Elderly Care
Officers: Dianne Thomas
|
New Life Transitional Living
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Barbara A. Dotson , Quilindria B. Dotson and 1 other Tamara Fitzgerald
|
New Life Sober Living
|Asheville, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Matthew Wood
|
New Life Community Living
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Douglas Guenzel