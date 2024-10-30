NewRiverBaptistChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New River Baptist Church
|Melbourne, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: William Searles
|
New River Baptist Church
(229) 386-2693
|Tifton, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tony Register , Lisa Young and 1 other Carolyn Ellerbee
|
New River Baptist Church
(352) 485-1246
|Brooker, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jason Reece
|
New River Baptist Church
|Piney Creek, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jimmy Warden
|
New River Baptist Church
|Jacksonville, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Robert Hall , Deborah Yopp and 1 other Grace Todd
|
New River Baptist Church, Inc.
|Brooker, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Kenneth Starling , Paul Emery and 6 others Joseph S. Romero , James I. Balkcom , Wilbur Andrews , Dean Bennett , J. E. Wall , David Fussell
|
Blood River Baptist Church
|New Concord, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jerry Norsworthy
|
East River Baptist Church
|New Caney, TX
|
East River Baptist Church
(281) 399-3030
|New Caney, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Roger Hoots , Doug Lahr
|
Neuse River Baptist Church
|New Bern, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: David Pierce