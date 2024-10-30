NewRural.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Mexico Rural Development
|Santa Fe, NM
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Renee Julien , Kathy Roberts and 3 others Keven Groenewold , Pamela Galbraith , Kathy Keith
|
New England Rural Images
(603) 544-3169
|Mirror Lake, NH
|
Industry:
Photofinishing Laboratory
Officers: Mark Kline
|
Rural New Town, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Julian Cortez , John R. McMahon and 4 others Lupita Rosalez , Maria Ana Rodriguez , Candelario Baez , Eugenio Balli
|
Rural Connection
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Randy Florke
|
New Hampshire Rural Water Association
|Burlington, VT
|
Industry:
Water Supply Service
Officers: Peter Leidt
|
New Mexico Rural Dev. Response
|Las Cruces, NM
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: James Kadlecek
|
New England Rural Health Roundtable
|Hanover, NH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: John Gale , Julie Arel and 4 others Sharon Beaty , Nancy Dumont , Ann Chiodini , Kim Mohan
|
New York Rural Preservation, Lp
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
New York Rural Water Asso
|Jay, NY
|
Industry:
Direct Retail Sales
|
New Mexico Rural Alliance, Inc.
|Clovis, NM
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments