At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NewServiceCompany.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Customer Services Company
|Klamath Falls, OR
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Aaron Feinberg , Maria Nacario
|
New Age Services Company
|Davie, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michal M. Jacobson
|
New Service Company
(305) 798-7383
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: Pedro Perez , Noel Hernandez
|
New People Service Companies
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services
Officers: Allen Santos
|
New Life Service Company
|Bethlehem, PA
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Nick Seyfried
|
New England Service Company
|Plainville, CT
|
Industry:
Water Supply Service
Officers: Raymond Corsini , Sheryl Sairchild and 1 other Donald Vaughan
|
New Customer Service Companies
|Meridian, MS
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Shaun Ausberry , David Wilhelm
|
New Service Company
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
|
New Listing Service Company
|North Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
New Customer Service Companies
|Bentonville, AR
|
Industry:
Services-Misc