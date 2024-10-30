NewarkBaptist.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Newark Baptist Church
(229) 228-1418
|Thomasville, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mike Keowin , Brad Gwartney and 5 others Gary Harrison , Marlene Garrison , Mary Alice Godwin , Octavio Barrios , Jeanne Wilcox
|
Newark Southern Baptist Church
(870) 799-3386
|Newark, AR
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Jerry Hagar
|
Newark Baptist Temple, Inc
(740) 522-3600
|Newark, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization & School
Officers: James Dennis , Lisa Kiser and 4 others Alice Harlow , Paul Davis , John Wagner , Pam West
|
Newark Baptist Fellowship Church
(315) 331-9633
|Newark, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Depugh
|
Newark Baptist Church Inc
(410) 398-7997
|Elkton, MD
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Clayton Moorman
|
Newark Baptist Church
|Newark, AR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Wesley Hulvey
|
Newark Baptist Church
|Elizabeth, WV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dwight Brohard
|
Newark Free Will Baptist Church
(740) 344-4292
|Newark, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Robert Bryant
|
Pilgrim Baptist Church of Newark
(973) 482-8124
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Clarence E. Thomas , C. E. Thomas
|
Galilee Baptist Church of Newark
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Zantesah Ingalls