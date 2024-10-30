NewlifeChurchOfChrist.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Life Church of Christ
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
New Life Church of Christ
|The Woodlands, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Melinda G. Halstead , Tod A. Brown and 1 other Timothy Reid Halstead
|
New Life Church of Christ
|Roanoke Rapids, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Billy Meinsen
|
New Life Church of Christ
|The Woodlands, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Timothy Reid Halstead
|
New Life Church of Christ
|Wallingford, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
New Life Church of Christ
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Denise Brown
|
New Life Church of Christ
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
New Life Church of Christ
|Cleburne, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Darrell Hightower
|
New Life Church of Christ
(419) 886-3611
|Bellville, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Paul Jordan , Eddie Clark and 4 others Steve Kaftler , Clinton Schaeffer , Charles Frontz , Roger Wright
|
New Life In Christ Church of Christ
|Cedar Creek, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jim Fox