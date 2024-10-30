NewvisionChurchOfGod.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Vision Church of God
(912) 487-2213
|Homerville, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Travis Porter , David L. Vanoy and 2 others J. Critz , Jerry Baldree
|
New Vision Church of God
(614) 836-3769
|Groveport, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
Officers: Jason Spray , Michael Leslie
|
New Vision Church of God
|Huber Heights, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Sharon Neal
|
New Vision Church of God
|Flemingsburg, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
New Vision Church of God
(210) 674-5683
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mary Tyson , Glenn Dyson and 1 other Perry Cross
|
New Vision Church of God
|Weatherford, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rebecca Cranfill , Rodney G. Cundiff and 7 others Michael L. Whiteley , James D. Nordstrom , Eric N. Nelson , G. Glenn Dyson , Richard Otley , David Simmons , Wes Linthicum
|
New Vision Church of God
|Moss Point, MS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jeff Rhodes
|
New Vision Church of God
|Eleanor, WV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
New Vision Church of God
|Dayton, TN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
New Vision Church of God
|Springdale, AR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dain Biker