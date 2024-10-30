NilesChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Niles Valley Community Church
(509) 658-2904
|Naches, WA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jim Cowan , Dave Forsman and 3 others Jim Fried , Toby Riddall , Craig A. Norwod
|
Niles Ferry Baptist Church
(865) 856-2179
|Greenback, TN
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Lucas Clabough , John Fultz
|
Niles Grace Brethren Church
|Niles, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mike Ostrander
|
Niles Community Church
|Niles, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Howard W. Boswell
|
Niles Discovery Church
(510) 797-0895
|Fremont, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Jeffrey Spencer , Alison Kieft and 3 others Doug Swint , Mark Twist , James Thomas
|
Niles Westside Adventist Church
|Niles, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Abbott
|
Niles Street Church of Christ
(541) 882-5894
|Klamath Falls, OR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Woody Hensley , Robert Hutton and 4 others Daniel Leis , Tracy Mulkey , Carl Pace , Dale Ellis
|
Niles Alleghany Wesleyan Methodist Church
|Niles, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Gilbert Camp
|
Niles Churches for Housing, Inc.
|Niles, OH
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Larry Looney , Mira Debevc and 1 other Shelby Conn
|
Niles Street 7 Baptist Church
(661) 366-1986
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Randy L. Bennett , Russel Jones