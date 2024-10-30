NonProfitEnterprises.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Nonprofit Enterprise Center
(915) 590-1333
|El Paso, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Management Consulting Services
Officers: Azuri Ruiz , Roxie Samaniego and 5 others Elizabeth L. Dahl , Jeanne Foskett , Erika Marin , John Witherspoon , Ruben Vogt
|
Clade Enterprises Nonprofit Corporation
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Michael J. Moran , Jerry Clements and 1 other Leona Clade
|
Nonprofit Technology Enterprise Netw
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Katrin Veruas , Jill Farrow and 3 others Katrin Verclas , Jocelyn Harmon , Kim Conner
|
Nonprofit Enterprise at Work Inc
(734) 998-0160
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Susan K. Froning , Patrick Rady and 6 others Ann Gladwin , Justin Lunning , Kurtis Wilder , Neel Hajra , Leon Bunch , Martha Rodwell
|
Just Art for Nonprofit Enterprise
|Douglassville, PA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
National Center On Nonprofit Enterprise
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Roy Leavitt , Robert O. Zdenek and 6 others Reed Henderson , Howard B. Tuckman , Russell Cargo , Barry Fake , Jane Helfrisch , Roger Stough
|
Resource A Nonprofit Community Enterprise, Inc.
(802) 658-4143
|Burlington, VT
|
Industry:
Ret Used Merchandise
Officers: Thomas Longstreth , Charles Ginsburg and 4 others Lisa Winkler , Pamela Blum , Tom Connors , Jessica Estabrooks
|
Community Enterprise Solutions A Nj Nonprofit Corporation
|Morristown, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Phillip G. Vankirk
|
Freedom Kingdom Enterprises, A Nonprofit Corporation
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
American Free Enterprise Association, A Nonprofit Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation