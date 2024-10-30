NonProfitCharitable.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Chris' Nonprofit Charitable Organization
|Mechanicsville, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Rod Berbert
|
L.A.U.B. Charitable Nonprofit Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Margarita Garr
|
The Greenberg Nonprofit Charitable Foundation
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Jularis Nonprofit Charitable Foundation Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Ariston P. Awitan , Juliet Ringer Awitan and 1 other Joel B. Ringer
|
Sentient Foundation, A Nonprofit Charitable Corporation
|Rancho Mirage, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: L. Kelly Stevenson , Lance Kelly Stevenson
|
McK Charitable Foundation A Washington Nonprofit C
|Camano Island, WA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Christopher Konnerup
|
Valley Veterinary Clinic Charitable Nonprofit Corporation
|Simi Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lowell L. Novy
|
Valley Veterinary Clinic Charitable Nonprofit Corporation
|Simi Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Lowell L. Novy , Joyce L. Peters and 1 other R. V. Diane
|
Capodagli Charitable Foundation A Nj Nonprofit Cor
|Pompton Plains, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: George Capodagli
|
"Millenium America" Nonprofit Charitable Organization Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Nodira S. Valieva , Nargiza H. Abdullaeva