NonprofitInnovation.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Nonprofit Innovations
|North Salt Lake, UT
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Nonprofit Innovation Inc
(212) 932-8001
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Provide Fundraising and Management Consulting for Nonprofits
Officers: Lisa Schaen , Enid Harlow
|
Nonprofit Innovations Inc
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Teresa Pawl-Knapp
|
Innovative Grant Writing & Nonprofit Services
|Renton, WA
|
Industry:
Secretarial/Court Reporting
Officers: Elaine Bergman
|
Academy of Nonprofit Innovation and Quality LLC
|Bothell, WA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Center for Nonprofit Excellence & Social Innovation
|Saint Cloud, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Advanced Research Innovation In Science Education A Nj Nonprofit Corporation
|Scotch Plains, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Mgmt School/Educational Svcs Coml Nonphysical Rsrch
Officers: Sophia Gershman , Timothy Koby and 3 others Robert Kaita , Jennifer Zelenty , Abraham Belkind
|
The Institute for Nonprofit Innovation and Excellence, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Pamela B. Davis , Alyce Lee Stansbury and 4 others Robert Renzi , Barbara Boune , Randy Nicklous , Heather Mithcell
|
Innovation for Green Advanced Transportation Excellence Development Corporation (I’-Gate Development Corporation), A California Nonprofit Corporation
|Livermore, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rob White , John G. Mahoney