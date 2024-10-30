NonprofitYouth.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
N.O.W Youth Nonprofit Corportation
|Kyle, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: James R. Jacobs , John Troy Jacobs
|
Youth Harvest USA, Inc.
|Ocala, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Earl Porter , Terry B. Porter and 2 others Gloria G. Smith , Adrian L. Porter
|
Foreign Language for Youth A Nonprofit Corporation
|Edmonds, WA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Takeover Youth A Nj Nonprofit Corporation
|Camden, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
McDowell Youth Homes, Inc., A Nonprofit Corporation
|Mariposa, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Paul Streller , Irene Wagner and 1 other George Paradise
|
New Youth Foundation, A California Nonprofit Corporation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Kenya Education for Youth Nonprofit Corp
|Alpharetta, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Carole Johnson
|
Chico Youth Soccer League, A Nonprofit Corporation
|Chico, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Beverly Reichel
|
Choices Mentoring for Families and Youth Nonprofit
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jesus Youth A Nj Nonprofit Corporation
|Rivervale, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments