NortheastChristianChurch.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northeast Christian Church
(815) 633-3536
|Rockford, IL
|
Industry:
Christian Church
Officers: Gail Varble , Barb Schilling
|
Northeast Christian Church
(407) 870-0520
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jeff Greene , Dan Hargrave and 1 other Bryce Foulke
|
Northeast Christian Church Inc
(330) 372-2520
|Warren, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Derico
|
Northeast Christian Church
(260) 486-1272
|Fort Wayne, IN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Richard Blossom
|
Northeast Christian Church
(502) 426-6668
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Neil Webster , Don Hasz and 5 others Bill Hinton , Rob Kastens , Robert Cherry , Peggie Peterson , Dave Rupp
|
Central Christian Church Northeast
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Northeast Christian Church
(302) 378-0161
|Middletown, DE
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Frank Foreman , Adam McManus
|
Northeast Christian Church
(210) 828-5034
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: M. Kent Bell , Richard Takao and 1 other Gary Newland
|
Northeast Christian Church
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Vicki S. Cherry
|
Northeast Christian Church
(859) 299-1251
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ronald T. Camblin , Elisa Mitchel and 7 others Mike Potter , Chuck Bowen , Brenda Gilbert , J. W. Hardy , Mark Haggard , N. C. Frederiken , Alan Shely