NortheastSatellite.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northeast Satellite
(207) 532-9674
|Houlton, ME
|
Industry:
Mfg Radio/TV Communication Equipment
Officers: Brent Dewitt
|
Northeast Satellite Maintenance Shop
|Fulton, MS
|
Industry:
Ret Radio/TV/Electronics
Officers: Edmond McCandy
|
Northeast Satellites Inc
|West Des Moines, IA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Alistair J. Stott
|
Northeast Satellite, Zion
|Zion, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Northeast Penn Satellite Systems
(570) 693-0496
|Wyoming, PA
|
Industry:
Radio/Television Repair
Officers: William J. Norton
|
Northeast Satellite LLC
|Paterson, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Yomelbin R. Vargas
|
Major Networksinc Succ to Northeast Satellite
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Northeast Lobster Supply, Inc.
|Satellite Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Stephen F. Daggett , Stephen F. Garbaczewski