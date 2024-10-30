NortheasternCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northeastern Center
|Kendallville, IN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Steve Howell , Don H. Smith and 7 others Jeryl Hollister , Susan Kamara , Deb Amidon , Sarah M. Lobacz , Zulfiqar Ali , Amy K. Scheeringa , Zulfegiar Ali
|
Northeastern Realty
|Center Valley, PA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: James M. Smith , Christopher Smith
|
Northeastern Mortgage
|Waterbury Center, VT
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
|
Northeastern Center Mntnc.
|Kendallville, IN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ron Green
|
Northeastern Center Inc
(260) 347-4442
|Kendallville, IN
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Susan Kamara , Deb Amidon and 2 others Don H. Smith , Sarah Lobacz
|
Northeastern Center Inc
(260) 349-0237
|Kendallville, IN
|
Industry:
Home for The Mentally Retarded With Health Care
Officers: Jill Mueller
|
Northeastern Counseling Center
(435) 789-6300
|Vernal, UT
|
Industry:
Counseling for Mental Health
Officers: Ron Perry , Robert D. Hall and 4 others Justin Eliot Morris , Charles Crane , Jesse Higgins , Christi M. Harris
|
Northeastern Center Inc
(260) 925-2453
|Auburn, IN
|
Industry:
Mental Health Facility
Officers: Lynnea Carter , Amy Cheeringa and 5 others Amy Scheeringa , Amanda N. Kimmel , Betty Myers , Brenda Sullivan , Renee Runkle
|
Northeastern Center Inc
(260) 463-7144
|Lagrange, IN
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Tina Tropp , Judy Kay Snyder and 5 others Sylvia Rutten , John Burkey , Kim Lukowski , John Burikey , Bonnie M. Pearson
|
Northeastern Mental Health Center
(605) 226-1988
|Aberdeen, SD
|
Industry:
Psychiatric Hospital
Officers: Joseph Manuel , Laura Boone and 3 others Monica Devine-Seaton , Rebecca Voigt , Terry Dosch