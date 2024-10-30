NortheasternNevada.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northeastern Nevada Cardiology PC
|Elko, NV
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Devendrakumar I. Patel , Devendra I. Patel
|
Northeastern Nevada Casa
|Elko, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Janell Anderson , Shawn Carsrud and 6 others Neil Harris , Harry Jackson , Katie McConnell , Ceasar Salicchi , Ceasar Saliicchi , Robert M. Salyer
|
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
(775) 738-5151
|Elko, NV
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Jeff Morgan , Yvonne Gill and 7 others Janie Wadford , Danny Warren , Ron J. Wing , Kimberly Franzen , Dennis Moore , Stephanie Traynor , Bruce Jonas
|
Northeastern Nevada Horseman's Associati
|Elko, NV
|
Filed:
Dom Non-Profit Coop Corp w/o stock
Officers: Jenny Marlar , Lee Johnson and 5 others Kayla Bastin , Jacey Molyneaux , Bobby Davis , Amanda Johnson , Kim Steninger
|
Northeastern Nevada Historical Society
(775) 738-3418
|Elko, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Industry: Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Kim Steninger , Bob Hegay and 6 others Truman Passmore , Claudia Wines , Stephanie A. Weber , Bob Heguy , Michele Schack , Howard Hickson
|
Northeastern Nevada Youth String Clinic
|Elko, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Shawn Bledsoe , Janell S. Harris and 2 others Sherri Irons , Laura Ann Price
|
Northeastern Nevada Railroad Historical Society
|Spring Creek, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Ray Jones , Edward South and 1 other Margaret Thompson
|
Head Start of Northeastern Nevada
(775) 738-5953
|Elko, NV
|
Industry:
Day Care Center
Officers: Brenna Malone , Jane Hogue and 2 others Jean Childs , Janice Moore
|
Northeastern Nevada Rifle & Pistol Association
|ELKO, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: John Culver , Danielle M. Kohler and 1 other Dennis Marsh
|
Soroptimist International of Northeastern Nevada
|Spring Creek, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Deborah McMillin , Angela Atkins and 3 others Monica Barnum , Tawna Melton , Delynn Jones