NortheasternNewYork.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northeastern New York Inc
(518) 456-8571
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Jonathan Dougherty
|
Northeastern New York Inspections, LLC
|Guilderland Center, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Bryan White
|
Northeastern Title
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Northeastern Academy
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: James Bennett
|
Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York, Inc.
(518) 786-3691
|Latham, NY
|
Industry:
Individual & Family Services
Officers: Caitlyn Krug , Mark Quandt and 8 others Tracey Martin , Debbie Gundrum , Jay Lafond , Paula Dorsey , Tim Nichols , Rosemary Barger , Ron Ladouceur , Jessica Ziehm
|
Urological Institute of Northeastern New York
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Donald J. Rivard , Andrew McCullogh and 4 others Hugh Fisher , Carla M. Giramonti , Ronald Kaufman , Carl E. Diaz-Parker
|
Mortgage Bankers Association of Northeastern New York
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
|
Aids Council of Northeastern New York, Inc
(518) 434-4686
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: William Seregon , Robert Willieber and 7 others Julie Harris , Joan Hayner , Michele M. Clave , Bee Farina , Angela Keller , Terri Condrad , Steve Ammerman
|
Aids Council of Northeastern New York, Inc
(518) 828-3624
|Hudson, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Gary Hutton , Michelle McClave
|
Northeastern Life Insurance Company of New York
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation