NorthernIreland.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northern Ireland Children's Enterprise
|Putnam Valley, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Mary McAleese , Kate Cunningham and 1 other Don Murphy
|
Invest Northern Ireland
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: John Haran , Michael Craig
|
Northern Ireland Bureau
(202) 367-0465
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Tracy Blanton , Tim Losty and 4 others Heather Price , Aidan Cassidy , Norman Houston , Lorraine Turner
|
Invest Northern Ireland
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Northern Ireland Awareness Coalition
|Scranton, PA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Northern Ireland Center
(617) 262-9400
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Kathleen Hagan , Jeff Wylie and 1 other Linda Martin
|
Presbyterian Committee for Northern Ireland
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Northern Ireland Scholarship Foundation, Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Northern Ireland Womens Initiative Inc
|Westport, CT
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
|
Children of Northern Ireland Fund
|La Habra, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation