NorthernVirginiaCommunity.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northern Virginia Community College
|Annandale, VA
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Jennifer K. Daniels , Nima Zahadat and 1 other Mel D. Schiavelli
|
Northern Virginia Community
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Northern Virginia Community College
|Annandale, VA
|
Industry:
College/University
|
Northern Virginia Community
(703) 917-2600
|Mc Lean, VA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Kanchi Bordick , Boomie Okeowo and 7 others Sandi Downs , Dieter Schneiderbauer , Dana Snyder , Patrick Ferguson , Elizabeth Segal , Marianne Malizia , Vish Chanda
|
West Virginia Northern Community College
(304) 455-4684
|New Martinsville, WV
|
Industry:
College
Officers: Sharon Bungard , Shannon Payton and 5 others Janet Fike , Michele Watson Melanie , Greg Winland , Pam Woods , Debbie Bennett Johnson
|
Community Ministry of Northern Virginia
|Springfield, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: James T. Bruce , James R. Kent and 2 others Edward Olson , Laurence Graham
|
West Virginia Northern Community College
(304) 723-2210
|Weirton, WV
|
Industry:
College
Officers: James Paul , Carmel Exposito and 3 others Debbie Caine , Enola Romanelli , Lawrence L. Manypenny
|
West Virginia Northern Community College
(304) 233-5900
|Wheeling, WV
|
Industry:
College
Officers: John O. Hunter , Joel Ennis and 6 others Dave Hanes , Emil Fisher , Delilah Ryan , Mike Koon , Peggy Carmichael , Lisa Ingram
|
West Virginia Northern Community College
(304) 233-5900
|Wheeling, WV
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: John O. Hunter , Stephen Lippiello and 8 others Bonnie Ellis , Eric Vincent , Pat Henry , David Hanes , Jim Baller , Hilary Curto , Martin Olshinkinsky , Mary D. Marockie
|
Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia
(703) 323-0880
|Fairfax, VA
|
Industry:
Recreation Day-Care & Preschool Services
Officers: Morris Levy , Jeffrey Karatz and 7 others Jeff Dannick , Ron Siegel , Jenny Closter , David Massarik , Marc Jacob , Sara Moore , Jean Gurman