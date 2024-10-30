OakVillas.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Oak Villas
(972) 257-1118
|Irving, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Owner/Operator
Officers: April Royal , Lethy Gonzales and 2 others Joy Howell , Catherine Johnson
|
Villa
|Oak Park, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Whispering Oaks Villas
(210) 349-7949
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Joel Wickham , Grace Vargas
|
Monterey Oak Villas, LLC
|South Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Investment and Development
Officers: Tiebing Guan
|
Oak Knoll Villa
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Bee Mount
|
Green Oak Villas, LLC
|Chula Vista, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: CA1
|
Lone Oak Villa LLC
|Vista, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: to Operate Residential Care Facilities F
Officers: Tatjana Djordjevic , Caato Operate Residential Care
|
Sun Oak Villa, LLC
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Caa
|
Twin Oaks Villas, Ltd.
|Cocoa Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Industry: General Crop Farm
Officers: Heritage Partnrs Grp,Inc , Partnrs Grp Inc Heritage
|
Fairway Oaks Villas
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments