OakmontCountryClub.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Oakmont Country Club, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Oakmont Country Club
(412) 828-8000
|Oakmont, PA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Jim Springborn , Tom Wallace and 7 others Tony Mannino , Derek Dejidas , Bobbi Jo Graham , Jim Douglas , Rob Wagner , Ken Young , Michael Sieber
|
Oakmont Country Club Estates
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Oakmont Country Club
(818) 542-4260
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Carrie Petersen , Kimberly Crothers and 5 others Pat Dahlson , Sunder Ramani , Don Aldrich , George Reyes , Steven Hockett
|
Oakmont Country Club
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Oakmont Country Club Grounds Apt
|Oakmont, PA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Oakmont Country Club Estates Property Owners Association
|Plano, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Chuck McCarty , Mike Spence and 4 others Andrew Didier , Scott Walker , Steve Burgess , Rick Moyer
|
Oakmont West Country Club Estates Homeowners Association
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Ron Clark , Alan Johnson and 3 others Tina Powell , Stacey Muellenborn , Joe Letsche
|
Oakmont Village at The Hideway Country Club Cond
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Cliff Arman , Bob Anderson and 1 other William Bush
|
Oakmont Village at The Hideaway Country Club Con
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: William Beaubien , Robert Leake and 8 others William Taylor , David Brazill , James Shelly , Ronald Wilson , William Richardson , Ralph Dirkson , Carol Voorhies , Dot Huttenhuff