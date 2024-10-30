OccidentalOil.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Occidental Oil Corporation
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Occidental Oil Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Francisco R. Rivera
|
Occidental Oil Shale, Inc.
|Tulsa, OK
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael G. Anderson , Franklin K. Miller and 1 other Vance E. Woolley
|
Occidental Oil LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Petroleum Products
|
Superior Occidental Oil, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Maria Herrera , Susana Gomez
|
Occidental Oil Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Occidental International Oil, Inc.
|Tulsa, OK
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John W. Morgan
|
Occidental Oil & Gas Corp
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Auto Parts/Supplies
|
Occidental Oil Supply Company The
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Occidental Oil and Gas Corporation
|Dickinson, ND
|
Industry:
Crude Petroleum/Natural Gas Production