At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OceanNails.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ocean Nails
|Warwick, RI
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Dat Nguyen
|
Ocean Nails
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Nathan Nguyen , Thao Son
|
Ocean Nails
|Clearwater, FL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Ngoc Huinh
|
Ocean Nails
(972) 578-1884
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Thai Lam
|
Ocean Nails
|Modesto, CA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Hieu M. Le
|
Ocean Nails
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Hung Nguyen
|
Ocean Nails
|Santa Rosa Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Steven Le , Maricel Barreto and 1 other Mai Luong
|
Ocean Nails
|Edmonds, WA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Mai Nguyen
|
Ocean Nails
|Edmond, OK
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Ocean Nails
|North Myrtle Beach, SC
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Tracy Nugen