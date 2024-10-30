OceanStateSoccer.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ocean State Soccer
(401) 294-7272
|North Kingstown, RI
|
Industry:
Sports Clubs Managers Promoters
Officers: John Montanoro
|
Ocean State Soccer School, Inc.
|North Kingstown, RI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: John Montanoro