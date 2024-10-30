OceanSystemsEngineering.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ocean Systems Engineering, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: John R. Huff , T. Jay Collins and 2 others George R. Haubenreich , Robert P. Mingola
|
Ocean Systems Engineering Corporation
(540) 657-4466
|Stafford, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services Computer Systems Design
Officers: Ty Schieber , Samantha Guzzardo
|
Ocean Systems Engineering Corporation
(619) 260-8515
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services Custom Computer Programing
Officers: Mark Tierney
|
Ocean Systems Engineering Corporation
(760) 994-1900
|Oceanside, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services Computer Systems Design
Officers: Michael D. Hurm , Beth Lutz and 6 others Pamela Mangels , Earl Thompson , Marc Herman , Ty Schieber , Michael Bucchi , Richard Kim
|
Ocean Systems Engineering Corp
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: W. F. Ahlgren
|
Ocean Systems Engineering Corporation
(760) 994-1900
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services Computer Systems Design
Officers: Michael D. Hurm , Ty Schieber and 4 others Beth Lutz , Pamela Mangels , Earl Thompson , Duane Andrews
|
Ocean Systems Engineer Corp.
|Philomath, OR
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Mark Cantrell
|
Ocean Systems Engineering Associates, Inc.
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Thomas R. Stockton
|
Atc It Systems Engineering & Program
|Ocean City, NJ
|
Industry:
Management Services