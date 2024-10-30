OceanicInstitute.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ocean Institute
|Bayville, NJ
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: James M. Cooney
|
Ocean Institute
(949) 496-2274
|Dana Point, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: School/Educational Services
Officers: Harry Helling , Robert Potery and 7 others Daniel T. Stetson , Bentley Cavazzi , Darlene Wyland , Chris Copps , Terry Noonan , Jennifer Long , Karin Wyman
|
The Oceanic Institute
|Fullerton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Ocean Energy Research Institute
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
Oceanic Training Institute
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Ocean Sciences Research Institute
(858) 777-3345
|La Jolla, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Management Consulting Services
Officers: Richard C. Cassin
|
Ocean Voyages Institute
|Sausalito, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Mary T. Crowley
|
Maury Oceanic Institute, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
The Oceanic Institute
(808) 259-7951
|Waimanalo, HI
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization Business Consulting
Officers: Bruce S. Anderson , Randy Honke and 5 others Ruthie Chatterton , Gary Pruder , Connie Kawamoto , Chisa Woodley , Anthony Ostrowski
|
Ocean Educational Institute Inc.
|Hollywood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Cruise Line Services
Officers: Albert L. Frevola , David W. Turner