OfficeOfEmergencyServices.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Office of Emergency Services
(916) 845-8510
|Mather, CA
|
Industry:
Public Order/Safety
Officers: Yvonne Cantrell , Kim Cotto and 5 others Henry Renteria , Susan Plantz , Mike Dayton , Jennifer Haskin , Scott Davis
|
Office of Emergency Services
|Custer, SD
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Mike Carter
|
Office of Emergency Services
(951) 782-4174
|Riverside, CA
|
Industry:
Firescope Office
Officers: Bob Praytor , Layne Norby and 4 others Myraline Morris Whitaker , Ralph Domanski , Michael Dougherty , Tom Drayer
|
Office of Emergency Services
(562) 795-2900
|Los Alamitos, CA
|
Industry:
Earthquake Services Office
Officers: Stephen Sellers
|
Office of Emergency Services
|McClellan, CA
|
Industry:
Emergency Management Services
|
Office of Emergency Services
|Romney, WV
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Office of Emergency Services
|Mather, CA
|
Industry:
Emergency Management Services
Officers: Kari Smith , Don Boland
|
Office of Emergency Services
(510) 286-0895
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Emergency Services
Officers: Rich Eisner
|
Office of Emergency Medical Services
|Greenville, NC
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Drexdal Pratt , Valerie M. Buffaloe
|
Office of Emergency Medical Services
|Trenton, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office