OfficeOfHomelandSecurity.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Office of Homeland Security
|Oriskany, NY
|
Industry:
Detective/Armored Car Services
Officers: Stacy Panis , Bryan Blume
|
Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Homeland Security
Officers: Kerry Pettingill
|
Wyoming Office of Homeland Security
(307) 777-4900
|Cheyenne, WY
|
Industry:
Security Systems Services
Officers: Larry W. Majerus , Joe Moore and 1 other Bob Bezek
|
Arizona Office of Homeland Security
(602) 542-7030
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
National Security
Officers: Gil Orrantia
|
Arizona Office of Homeland Security
|Yuma, AZ
|
Industry:
National Security
|
PA Gov Office of Homeland Security
|Harrisburg, PA
|
Industry:
General Government
|
Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness
|Oakdale, LA
|
Industry:
Detective/Armored Car Services
|
Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness
|Marksville, LA
|
Industry:
Security Systems Services
|
La Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness
(985) 785-1029
|Luling, LA
|
Industry:
National Security
Officers: Karen Howood
|
La Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
National Security
Officers: Andreas Hansen , Daniel McLaughlin and 7 others Mark Cooper , David Stone , Christine Varley , Casey Tingle , Gaye Smith , Jeff Smith , Bennett Landreneau