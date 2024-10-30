OfficeOfManagementAndBudget.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Office of Management and Budget
(202) 395-6800
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Katharine Hofgren
|
Office of Management and Budget
(202) 395-3080
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Harry Myers , Pam Piper and 8 others Daniel I. Werfel , Robert Nabors , Jeffrey D. Zients , Jacob L. Lew , Veronica Daigle , Janae Davis , Heather A. Higginbottom , Mike Deich
|
Office of Management and Budget
(302) 739-3613
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
General Government
Officers: Christine Pochomis , Alan Johnson and 7 others Laura Simmons , Maria Judy , Marcy Miller , Dean Stoter , Joan Turnbaugh , Denise Robbins , Constance C. Holland
|
Delaware Office of Management and Budget
(302) 739-4611
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
General Government
Officers: Glen Bell , Christopher Reed and 2 others Mike Jacobs , Will Harron
|
North Dakota Office of Management and Budget
|Bismarck, ND
|
Industry:
State Radio Station
|
Delaware Office of Management and Budget
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
Management & Budget Office
Officers: Ann Visalli , John McCartney and 1 other Victoria Ford
|
North Dakota Office of Management and Budget
(701) 328-7584
|Bismarck, ND
|
Industry:
Risk Management
Officers: Jo Zschomler
|
North Dakota Office of Management and Budget
(701) 328-9665
|Bismarck, ND
|
Industry:
Surplus Property Service
|
North Dakota Office of Management and Budget
(701) 328-2772
|Bismarck, ND
|
Industry:
Public Finance/Taxation/Monetary Policy
Officers: Larry A. Isaak , Lisa Otto and 8 others Rex Herring , Maggie Anderson , Mike Scheet , Janet Gatzke , Mike Reffler , Maureen Vosberg , Lisa Feldner , John Boyle
|
Leon County of Management and Budget Office of W
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Management Services