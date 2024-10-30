OfficeOfRevenue.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Office of Natural Resources Revenue
(281) 987-6800
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Conservation Service
Officers: Berlinda Stewart , Erasmo Gonzales and 3 others C. Coston , Greg Trisch , Alonso Pena
|
Office of Natural Resources Revenue
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Conservation Office
|
Office of Natural Resources Revenue
(303) 231-3652
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Conservation Services
Officers: Scott Ellis , Todd McCutcheon
|
Arkansas State of Revenue Office
|Springdale, AR
|
Industry:
Public Finance/Taxation/Monetary Policy
Officers: Karen Hopkins
|
Office of Natural Resources Revenue
(303) 231-3316
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Minerals Management Service
Officers: Tom Keller , James Veyera and 8 others Tim Allard , Phillip Sykora , James Fischer , Alene Markoff , Patricia L. Damon , Jim Browning , Wanda Cardenas , Paul Knueven
|
Office of Natural Resources Revenue
(202) 208-3985
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Land Minerals & Wildlife Conservation
Officers: Greg Grould , Patrick Etchart and 7 others Mary Katherine Ishee , Chris Oynes , Mike Prendergast , George F. Triebsch , Holly A. Hopkins , Robert E. Brown , Gregory J. Gould
|
Office of Natural Resources Revenue
(918) 610-6502
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Land/Mineral/Wildlife Conservation
Officers: Alan Claybaker