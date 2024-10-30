OhioConference.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
|Wheeling, WV
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Butch Joseph , Jerry Narcisi and 8 others Dan Shorts , Linda Myers , Libby Shepherd , Ron Mauck , Chuck Robinson , Jenna Johnson , Tom Bechtel , Dan Doyle
|
Ohio Housing Authorities Conference
(419) 524-9116
|Mansfield, OH
|
Industry:
Housing Program
Officers: Jody Geese , Sherry Hill
|
Mid Ohio Conference
|Cedarville, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Marv Sparks
|
Ohio Valley Conference
(615) 371-1698
|Brentwood, TN
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: John Steinbrecher , Heather Brown and 7 others Jon Kuka , Michael Arnold , Brad Walker , Greg Flanagan , Bob Teague , Kim Melcher , Kendrick Myatt
|
Catholic Conference of Ohio
(614) 224-7147
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tim Luckhaupt , Dennis M. Schnurr and 1 other Frederick F. Campbell
|
Ohio Valley Swim Conference
|Canonsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Ohio Conference Aaup
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: David Simmermon
|
Ohio Classical Conference
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Ohio Conference A.M.E. Housing
(937) 644-1829
|Marysville, OH
|
Industry:
Manager of An Apartment Building
Officers: Pam Cook , Amber Spohn and 1 other Robert Daines
|
Ohio Bible Conference Inc
(740) 372-3243
|Otway, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jody Stevens , Dennis Grooms and 2 others Peg Jolly , Larry Bussa