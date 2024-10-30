OilWorkersUnion.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Oil Workers Union
(856) 423-3615
|Gibbstown, NJ
|
Industry:
Oil Workers Local Union and Drinking Place
Officers: Edward Majewski , Tom Backet
|
Oil Chemical & Atomic Workers Union
(309) 346-1945
|Pekin, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Mike V. Buskirk , Robert Meskimen
|
Allied Oil Workers Union Inc
|Ventress, LA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Baton Rouge Oil & Chemical Workers Union
(225) 926-9089
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Francis Abbott
|
Allied Oil Workers Union of Baton Rouge
|New Roads, LA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Lewis J. Vance
|
Utah Oil Workers Credit Union Inc
(801) 270-0007
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Credit Union
Officers: Robert Chiodo , Kathy Guftafson
|
Oil Chemical & Atomic Workers International Union Local 3550
(270) 442-3668
|Paducah, KY
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: David Fuller , C. W. Cope and 1 other Donna Steele
|
Oil Chemical & Atonic Workers Int Union Local 8234
|Marcus Hook, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Dennis Stephano , William Laclombe
|
Truck Drivers Oil Drivers Filling Station & Platform Workers Union
(312) 738-2800
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Union
Officers: Steve Coczkowsky , John McCormick and 7 others Joan Somer , Amy Wojciechowski , Ronald Damerjian , George Ossey , Stephen Pocztowski , Joseph Bakes , Joe Scola
|
Allied Oil Workers Union of Baton Rouge La
|Fordoche, LA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization