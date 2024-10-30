Ask About Special November Deals!
OldDominionElectric.com

$39,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$31,910 USD

    About OldDominionElectric.com

    OldDominionElectric.com is a domain that combines the historic charm of the Old Dominion region with the modern-day technological innovation of the electric industry. It offers a unique and memorable identity for businesses in this sector, establishing an immediate connection with clients.

    This domain name is ideal for electrical contractors, power utility companies, renewable energy businesses, or any enterprise linked to the electric industry. By owning OldDominionElectric.com, you can create a strong online presence that resonates with your target audience.

    OldDominionElectric.com can significantly help your business grow by increasing brand recognition and customer trust. The historical context of the name evokes feelings of reliability, expertise, and tradition, which are valuable assets in any industry.

    This domain name may potentially improve organic traffic to your website due to its unique and descriptive nature. It could also assist in establishing a strong brand identity within the competitive electric industry.

    OldDominionElectric.com can help you market your business by offering a distinctive online presence that stands out from competitors. It provides an opportunity to capture the attention of potential customers who are searching for electric-related services or products in the Old Dominion region.

    Additionally, this domain name could be useful in various marketing channels such as social media, print media, or even radio advertisements. By consistently using the domain name in your marketing efforts, you can create a strong and recognizable brand that attracts and engages new potential customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OldDominionElectric.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Old Dominion Electric Cooperative
    		Glen Allen, VA
    Old Dominion Electric COO
    		Gordonsville, VA Industry: Electrical Contractor
    Officers: Jackson Reasor
    Old Dominion Electric
    		Mount Crawford, VA Industry: Electrical Contractor
    Officers: Fred C. Garber
    Old Dominion Electric Coop
    		Remington, VA Industry: Electric Services
    Officers: Ken Alexander
    Old Dominion Electrical Company, LLC
    (757) 380-1007     		Newport News, VA Industry: Electrical Work
    Officers: Susanna Graves
    Old Dominion Electrical Constructors Ll
    		Martinsville, VA Industry: Single-Family House Construction
    Officers: James F. Wheeler
    Old Dominion Electric Co-Operative
    (410) 658-3841     		Rising Sun, MD Industry: Electric Utility
    Old Dominion Electrical Company LLC
    		Hampton, VA Industry: Electrical Contractor
    Old Dominion Electric Sales Inc
    (757) 482-1629     		Chesapeake, VA Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: Don Blair , Cheryl Roebuck and 1 other Teresa Blair
    Old Dominion Electrical Supply Co. Inc.
    (804) 344-5440     		Richmond, VA Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: Barbara D. Parker , Harold D. Parker