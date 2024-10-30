Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OldShepherd.com carries an air of experience and trustworthiness that sets it apart from the rest. It's perfect for businesses focused on heritage, craftsmanship, or wisdom-sharing industries.
With OldShepherd.com, you can create a unique digital identity that resonates with your audience. Its simplicity and relatability make it a valuable asset for any business looking to establish a strong online presence.
OldShepherd.com can significantly enhance your business growth by attracting organic traffic through search engines, especially in niche markets. It also provides an opportunity to build a distinct brand and foster customer loyalty.
The domain name's evocative nature allows for easy association with your brand, which can help establish trust and credibility among potential customers.
Buy OldShepherd.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OldShepherd.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Old Shepherd Ventures, Lp
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Old Shepherd Gp, LLC , Mike Ghani
|
Old Time Australian Shepherds
|Trimont, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Old Shepherd Gp, LLC
|Plano, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Mike Ghani , Mehrdad Ghani
|
Old Shepherd Gp, LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Old Shepherd's Campground Inc
(417) 334-7692
|Branson, MO
|
Industry:
Campground
Officers: Harry Bailey , G. F. Cushman and 3 others Sherry Behle , Harry Behle , Fred Hall
|
Old Langham Plantation Association, Inc.
|Shepherd, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Juan C. Cantu , Florn Hebert and 5 others Sabrina Griffin , Glen S. Goodman , Florn Hebat , Jennifer Dean , Jerry Cutvia
|
Old Langham Plantation Association, Inc.
|Shepherd, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Glenda Dean
|
Gary Shepherd
|Old Town, FL
|Vice President at Optical Flooring Inc
|
Gary Shepherd
|Old Town, FL
|President at Shepherd Tile & Marble, Inc
|
Gary Shepherd
|Old Town, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments