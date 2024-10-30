Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OldWorldFloor.com carries an air of nostalgia and tradition, making it ideal for companies that seek to evoke a sense of history in their customers. With this domain, you can create a strong brand identity associated with the past, appealing to audiences who appreciate authenticity and tradition.
OldWorldFloor.com could serve various industries such as antique stores, vintage clothing boutiques, heritage restoration services, and even museums or historical societies. By using this domain, you'll instantly establish a connection with your target audience and set yourself apart from the competition.
OldWorldFloor.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting organic traffic. Search engines favor domains that reflect the true nature of a business, making it easier for potential customers to find you online.
Additionally, this domain can help establish a strong brand identity and customer trust. By aligning your business with the values embodied in OldWorldFloor.com – tradition, history, and authenticity – you'll create a loyal customer base that feels connected to your brand.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OldWorldFloor.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Old World Concrete Floors
(918) 743-1936
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Decorative Concrete
Officers: Mark Bearden , Stephanie Bearden
|
Olde World Floors, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Martin Anzualda
|
Old World Flooring
(209) 462-3734
|Stockton, CA
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor
Officers: Tony Martin
|
Old World Floors LLC
(901) 386-4660
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Lesley Cullen , Thomas Cullen and 1 other Craig Cossar
|
Olde World Artistic Floor
|Fleetwood, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: John Ungureanu
|
Old World Flooring, Inc.
|Stockton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Tony Martin
|
Old World Flooring, LLC
|Tempe, AZ
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Pete Button
|
Old World Floors
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Derek N. Nelson
|
Old World Flooring LLC
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor
Officers: Petrisor Button
|
Patina Old World Flooring
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Juan M. Aguirre , Oscar Sandoval