OldYachtClub.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Old Colony Yacht Club
(617) 436-0513
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Tom Carlpon , Srank Rgafa and 6 others Daniel Conley , David J. Harrington , Hugh O'Neill , John Mahan , Robert Byrne , Carol Mallard
|
Old Port Yacht Club
(561) 626-2280
|North Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Carol Freeman-Assista , Sue Morgan and 1 other Richard G. Morgan
|
Olde River Yacht Club
(216) 281-6792
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Mark Gazvoda , Dawn Doneggon and 5 others Jason Helmbrecht , John Hadgis , Paul Prevosnik , John Sparenga , Tim Tolaro
|
Old Yacht Club Inn, LLC
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Bed & Breakfast
Officers: Eilene C. Pettit , Vincent C. Pettit and 1 other Eilene Bruce
|
Old Greenwich Yacht Club Inc
|Old Greenwich, CT
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Old River Yacht Club, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Old Bridge Yacht Club, Inc.
|North Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Ken Kent , Barry J. Raymond and 6 others Candy Anderson , Jack Kedian , Jean Rogers , Robert Saunders , June Crafton , James Higgins
|
Old Yacht Club Inn Limited
(805) 962-1277
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Nancy L. Donaldson , Sandra Hunt and 1 other Eilene Bruce
|
Old Atlantic Yacht Clubs, Inc.
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: David E. Morin
|
Olde Towne Yacht Club Inc
(252) 726-3066
|Beaufort, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Michelle Johnson , Kitt Tingley and 1 other Dana Fulcher