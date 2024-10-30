Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OldeBakery.com is a timeless domain name that speaks volumes about your business's rich heritage. It evokes images of artisanal bakeries, traditional recipes, and warm, inviting interiors. This makes it an excellent choice for businesses in the food industry, particularly those focusing on baking or pastries.
OldeBakery.com is short, memorable, and easy to spell, making it a practical investment for your business. It can be used as a primary domain name or as a subdomain, depending on your needs.
OldeBakery.com can help your business grow by enhancing its online presence and establishing a strong brand identity. With this domain name, you'll stand out in search engine results, attracting potential customers who are specifically looking for businesses related to baking or old-fashioned charm.
Additionally, OldeBakery.com can help build customer trust and loyalty. It signals that your business is established, credible, and rooted in tradition, which can be valuable in today's digital marketplace.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OldeBakery.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Old Fashion Bakery, Inc.
|Dunedin, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Bernard J. Briden , Tanya L. Briden
|
Old Town Bakery & Restaurant
|Seminole, TX
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Anna Newfield
|
Old World Bakery, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Arthur S. Hummel , Milano Yllic
|
Old Lisbon Bakery, Inc.
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Carlos Santos
|
Old Home Bakery Outlet
|Worthington, MN
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Travis Krull , Jeremy Lienen
|
Old Sasoon Bakery, Inc.
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Hovsep Geragosian
|
Sinclair's Old Fashion Bakery
(251) 964-4205
|Robertsdale, AL
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Janet Sinclair
|
Danville Old Town Bakery
(925) 837-7844
|Danville, CA
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery Whol Bakery Products
Officers: Walter Preston , Carmen Preston and 1 other Lars Persson
|
Old Bakery House & Deli
|Narvon, PA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Old School Bakery, Inc.
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William Himmelrich