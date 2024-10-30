Oleksak.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Barry Oleksak
(928) 855-3300
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|Secretary at Windsor Square, Ltd.
|
Elizabeth Oleksak
(413) 562-1386
|Westfield, MA
|Director at Winding River Land Conservancy
|
Modwyn Oleksak
(413) 562-3944
|Westfield, MA
|Director at Scigulinsky's Auto Service Inc
|
Allen Oleksak
|Ferndale, WA
|Principal at Coded Innovation
|
Michael Oleksak
|Winchester, MA
|Member at Trek Consulting LLC
|
Margaret Oleksak
|Palm Coast, FL
|Principal at Melmo Enterprises, LLC
|
Sharon Oleksak
|Milwaukie, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Glenn Oleksak
|North Bergen, NJ
|Manager at Ny Susquehanna & Western Railw
|
Pam Oleksak
|Portsmouth, NH
|Director Information Technology at McLaughlin Moving Co., Inc.
|
Joseph Oleksak
|Cleburne, TX
|Principal at Sak's Dog Grooming & Boarding