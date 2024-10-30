Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OncologyFoundation.com is a valuable asset for organizations, institutions, or individuals involved in oncology research, treatment, or education. The domain's simplicity and relevance make it an ideal choice for creating a website, email address, or social media handle that reflects your professional image. Its use in the healthcare sector also increases its perceived value and marketability, making it a smart investment for businesses, clinics, or non-profit organizations.
OncologyFoundation.com can be used for various purposes, such as launching a patient support group, creating an online platform for sharing medical research, or building a website for a cancer treatment center. The domain's versatility and broad appeal within the healthcare industry make it a practical and wise choice for those looking to establish a strong online presence in this field.
OncologyFoundation.com can significantly benefit your business by driving organic traffic to your website. By using a domain name that accurately reflects your organization's mission and focus, you can attract potential clients and partners who are specifically searching for services or information related to oncology. This targeted traffic can lead to increased leads, sales, and opportunities for collaboration or partnerships.
Additionally, having a domain like OncologyFoundation.com can help establish a strong brand identity for your business. A clear and memorable domain name can make it easier for customers to remember and find you online, fostering trust and loyalty. This, in turn, can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals, helping your business grow and succeed in the long term.
Buy OncologyFoundation.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OncologyFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Oncology Foundation
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: David Corbin
|
Pediatric Oncology Foundation
|Oak Forest, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Desert Oncology Foundation
|Palm Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Atilio Giangreco
|
Oncology Treatment Foundation, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: John J. Constanzi , Debby E. Johnston and 6 others Glen L. Luepnitz , Traci Forester , Leonor Frierson-Stroud , Shirley Deininger , Dewayne Wilson , Howard Chalmers
|
Gulfcoast Oncology Foundation Inc
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Foundation Oncology Affiliates
|
Ocular Oncology Foundation Inc
|South Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Timothy G. Murray
|
Texas Oncology Foundation, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: John Cox , Merrick Reese and 2 others John Ernest Sims , John Nemunaitis
|
Mpdh Oncology Foundation
|Burbank, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Herbert Duvivier
|
Foundation Oncology Affiliates