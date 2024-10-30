Your price with special offer:
The term 'onyx' is associated with elegance, richness, and mystery, all of which are desirable qualities for a business looking to make an impact. The .com top-level domain adds professionalism and credibility to your online presence.
OnyxBar.com could be used for various types of businesses such as luxury bars, VIP clubs, membership services, or even a high-end restaurant. It creates a strong brand identity that resonates with clients looking for an exceptional experience.
By owning OnyxBar.com, you can establish a strong online presence and attract customers seeking luxury and exclusivity. This domain name can help boost your business's perceived value and generate more organic traffic due to its memorable and unique nature.
Additionally, a domain like OnyxBar.com can contribute significantly to brand recognition and customer trust. It provides a professional appearance that can encourage repeat business and referrals.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Onyx Bar
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Bar-S Motel, Inc.
|Onyx, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: J. D. Freeman
|
Onyx Nail Bar
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Phuc Nguyen
|
Onyx Bar Grill
|Lewistown, MT
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Onyx Bar & Grille
|Stamford, CT
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Joe Sandolo
|
Onyx Bar, Inc.
|Orange Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Stacy Williamson
|
Onyx Johnson
|Diamond Bar, CA
|President at Unique Business Concepts, Inc
|
Onyx Altimade Bar & Grill LLC
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Onyx Bar and Grill, LLC
|Brentwood, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Restaurant Bar
Officers: Tonya Dwyer , Tyler Dwyer
|
Onyx & Ivory Piano & Jazz Bar
|Scottsdale, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Melanie Luke