OpenInternationalUniversity.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
International Open University
|San Carlos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mikhail Polishchuk
|
International Open University Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Ian Taylor , Linda Kenny and 2 others Bosco Kenny , William Kenny
|
The International Open University Corporation
|Shreveport, LA
|
Industry:
College/University
|
The International Open University Corporation
|Encino, CA
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Satish Shetty
|
Open International University for Complementary Medicine
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ravi Ponniah
|
United States International Open University, Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Raymond Dowd
|
Cyrus The Great International Open University Corporation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: College/University
Officers: Homer Abramian