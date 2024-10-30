OperatingCredit.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ford Credit Ins Operations
|Hoffman Estates, IL
|
Industry:
Ret New/Used Automobiles
|
Macy's Credit Operations, Inc.
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Linda J. Balicki , Stephen J. O'Bryan and 5 others Carl L. Goertemoeller , Karen M. Hoguet , Dennis J. Broderick , Brian M. Szames , Bradley R. Mays
|
Co-Operative Credit Service Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Co-Operative Credit Union (Inc)
(262) 884-8933
|Racine, WI
|
Industry:
State Credit Union Personal Credit Institution
Officers: Susan Winters , Jennie Harris and 1 other Jeffrey Hanson
|
Consumers Co-Operative Credit Union
(847) 406-3025
|Gurnee, IL
|
Industry:
Credit Reporting Services Federal Credit Union
Officers: Sue Jensen , Amy Lopez
|
Credit Union Services Through Operations
|Lacey, WA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Consumers Co-Operative Credit Union
(847) 623-3636
|Waukegan, IL
|
Industry:
State Credit Union
Officers: Kevin Mayers , William Reidel and 5 others Anu Gupta , Chris Visocnik , Sean Rathjen , Teresa O'Brien , Gil Chavez
|
Ny Credit Operating Partnership Lp
|New York, NY
|
Operating Engineers Federal Credit Union
(216) 432-0300
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union
Officers: Charles H. Long , Dale Giersz and 7 others Ken Strnad , Premo Panzarello , Donald G. Taggart , Steve Mayor , Daniel Zapotochny , Cynthia A. Strnad , Robert E. Johnson
|
Consumers Co-Operative Credit Union
(847) 566-5810
|Mundelein, IL
|
Industry:
State Credit Union
Officers: David Fitzgerald