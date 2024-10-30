OphthalmicImaging.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ophthalmic Imaging Northwest
|Bend, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Alan May
|
Ophthalmic Imaging Systems Co.
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Uri Ram , William Greer and 3 others Jonathan Phillips , Ariel Shenhar , Gil Allon
|
Ophthalmic & Imaging Systems Inc
|Yorba Linda, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
|
Ophthalmic Imaging Service
(503) 227-0361
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Mobile Retinal Service
Officers: Carl Kittelson
|
Ophthalmic Imaging Systems
(916) 646-2020
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mfg of Opthalmic Instruments Apparatus & Electro Medical Equipment
Officers: Uri Ram , Gil Allon and 7 others Menachem Inbar , Uri Geiger , William Greer , Eric Maurincomme , Darlene Magallon , Ariel Shenhar , Yigal Berman
|
Services In Ophthalmic Imaging
|Powell Butte, OR
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Carl Kittelson
|
Ophthalmic Imaging Specialist, LLC
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Sara Hogue
|
Ophthalmic Imaging Services Inc
|Royal Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory