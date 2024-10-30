Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name is perfect for medical centers, clinics, hospitals, or any health-related business looking to establish a strong local online presence. It instantly communicates a connection to the Orange County community, increasing recognition and credibility.
The domain's clear and concise naming convention makes it easy for patients to find and remember, ensuring consistent traffic to your website. Additionally, it is relevant to various industries like dentistry, mental health, or wellness centers.
OrangeCountyMedicalCenter.com can significantly enhance organic search engine rankings due to its relevance and local focus. It also facilitates brand establishment by creating a clear, professional identity that patients trust.
Customer trust is essential in the healthcare industry, and owning a domain name like this one helps build trust by providing an easily recognizable and memorable online address.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Orange County Animal Medical Center
|Laguna Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Randall J. Bondurant , Stuart J. Yasgoor
|
Orange County - Irvine Medical Center
|Irvine, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Nader Aryanpur Kashani , Emily L. Whitcomb and 5 others Leslie B. Rand-Luby , Susan L. Walker , Nader Yamin , Henry B. Hwu , Vivek Mohan
|
Orange County Wellness Physicians Medical Center, Inc.
|Westminster, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Matthew John Griffith
|
Orange County Animal Medical Center, Inc.
|Laguna Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Randall Bondurant
|
Orange County Regional Medical Center, Inc.
|Tustin, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James W. Young
|
South Orange County Medical Research Center
|Laguna Woods, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Jason B. Cohen , Jennifer L. Gruenenfelder
|
Orange County Family Medical Center, Inc.
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Seh-Orange County Medical Center, Inc.
|Midway City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sophia Chau Luu
|
Orange County Surgery Center, A Medical Corporation
|Westminster, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Brandon Nguyen , Thoi Thanh Vo
|
Orange County Multy Specialty Medical Center, Inc.
|Upland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Shimon Gropman