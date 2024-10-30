OrangeLeague.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Orange Little League, Inc.
|Orange, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michelle Konnecke , Albert Herrera and 1 other Julie A. Ducheny
|
Orange Little League
|Orange, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
League City Orange Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Service League of Orange
|Orange, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Linda Easley , Ardine Obenhaus and 3 others Rose Thayer , Susan Freiberg , Karen Stevens
|
Orange Little League Baseball
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
The Orange Art League
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Orange California Little League
|Orange, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Orange Senior League
|Orange, CT
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Orange Soccer Club League
|Orange, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: George Demaria , Ilene Duncan
|
Orange County Music League
|Foothill Ranch, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site