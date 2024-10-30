OrchestraSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Brazos Symphony Orchestra Society
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Kingsville Symphony Orchestra Society
|Kingsville, TX
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group School/Educational Services
Officers: Nancy Kingsanders
|
Children's Orchestra Society Inc
(516) 869-9696
|Manhasset, NY
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group School/Educational Services
Officers: Cheng M. Yeou , Mathew Lee and 7 others Rochelle Evans , Patrick Bruno , David Dodds , Martha Tong , Yeou-Cheng Ma , Michael Dadap , Roland Shen
|
Salina Civic Orchestra Society
(785) 823-8309
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Entrsentrtnmnt Grp
Officers: Tom Arpke , Dena Berquist and 6 others Judy Beck , Adrienne Allen , Ken Hakoda , Leslie Corbett , Jenny Lang , Clay Bridge
|
High Society Orchestra
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: Allen Heiman
|
Ashtabula Area Orchestra Society
|Ashtabula, OH
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: Joseph Tredent
|
Langley Orchestra Society Inc
|Mc Lean, VA
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
|
Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra
(916) 536-9065
|Fair Oaks, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: James McCormick , Caroline Schaefer and 5 others Michele L. Pascoe , Donald Kendrick , Lee Blachowicz , Richard Borst , Matt Hoag
|
High Society Orchestra & Entertainment
|Glen Rock, NJ
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
|
Space Center Orchestra Society
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: Karen Santen