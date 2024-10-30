Your price with special offer:
OrdnanceCorps.com is a unique and memorable domain name that sets your business apart from the competition. With its clear connection to military and ordnance themes, it is ideal for businesses in industries such as military surplus, defense technology, historical reenactment, or military collectibles. Owning this domain name adds instant credibility and establishes trust with your audience.
OrdnanceCorps.com is a short, easy-to-remember domain name that is simple to type and pronounce. This makes it an excellent choice for businesses that want a domain name that is easy for customers to find and remember. Additionally, its .com extension adds to the domain's professionalism and establishes its legitimacy online.
OrdnanceCorps.com can significantly impact your business by attracting more organic traffic. With its clear and specific theme, your website is more likely to appear in search results related to your industry. This increased visibility can lead to more potential customers discovering your business and exploring what you have to offer.
A domain name like OrdnanceCorps.com can help establish a strong brand identity. By having a domain name that accurately reflects your business and its industry, you create a consistent image and message that resonates with your audience. This can lead to increased customer trust and loyalty, as well as repeat business and positive word-of-mouth recommendations.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OrdnanceCorps.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ordnance Specialties Corp
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
|
US Ordnance Corp Association
|Fort Lee, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Ordnance Research & Development Corp
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
|
Advanced Ordnance Corp.
|Ormond Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jonathan Mossberg
|
Ordnance Research Corp
|Cypress, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Leonard Haberman
|
U. S. Ordnance Import Corp.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
U S Ordnance Corps Association
|Aberdeen, MD
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Navy & Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association, Inc.
|Hayes, VA
|
Industry:
Whol Chemicals/Products