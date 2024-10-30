OrganizingAcademy.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Organization Development Academy, LLC
|North Wales, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Namaste Academy & Management Organization
|Warren, OH
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Academy Youth Service Organization
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joseph Newman , Yitzchak Newman
|
Sankofa Academy Project Organization
|Rocky Mount, NC
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Academy for Grassroots Organizations
(760) 949-2930
|Phelan, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Management Services
Officers: Vici Nagel , Debbie Cannon and 2 others Donald Rucker , Patricia Gonzalez
|
Academy Sabres Youth Organization
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: John Langan , Jim Trommer and 2 others Ron Cruz , Loraine Russo
|
Hooplife Academy Organization
|Greensboro, NC
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Rodney Blackstock
|
The American Organ Academy
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Rodney Paul Gehrke
|
Academy Youth Services Organization
(714) 898-0051
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Yossi Rapoport , Milena Newman and 6 others Avrohom Popack , Joseph Newman , Cathy Halpern , Alex Greenberg , Jenny Kdoshim , Shannon Perches
|
Jefferson Academy Parent-Teacher Organization
|Broomfield, CO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Mike Munier