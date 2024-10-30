OrientMotors.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Orient Motors
(605) 392-2366
|Orient, SD
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: John Hagen
|
United States Oriental Motors
|Gardena, CA
|
Industry:
Automotive Repair
Officers: Shigeo Tufrumaki
|
Oriental Motor U.S.A. Corporation
(310) 325-0040
|Torrance, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Gregory Johnston , Cathy Holmes and 5 others Kay Thacker , Tsutomu Tobari , Kazuko Sgherzi , Bob Purcell , Nick Johansen
|
New Orient Motors, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Ret Misc Vehicles
Officers: J. Alexander Caldwell , Maria Teresa Caldwell
|
Oriente Motors, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ernesto L. Garcia , Natalio E. Abrudsky
|
Oriental Motors Company LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Diego R. Espinosa , Jose A. Luque and 1 other Jorge A. Arevalo
|
Oriental Motor New England Corporation
|Hudson, MA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kuniomi Ken Takahashi
|
Oriental Motor U S A Corporation
(408) 656-2584
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical
|
Oriental Motor U S A Corporation
(513) 563-2722
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Ron Maret , Toni Junius
|
Oriental Motor U S A Corporation
|Elk Grove Village, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Pete D. Rose